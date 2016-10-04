Plea for help to find missing woman

Police have launched a missing person’s appeal after a woman failed to return home.

Leanne Slater was last seen at an address on Marsh House Avenue in Billingham at 3pm on Sunday.

The 32-year-old, who was wearing a black top and black trousers, when she disappeared.

It is believed she maybe in the Bowesfield/Harrington Road area of Stockton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.