Plea to stop feeding Hartlepool’s gulls on unwanted fish and chips

A town campaign has been launched to stop residents feeding seagulls.

Hartlepool Borough Council says most problems tend to occur around fish and chip shops and fast food outlets at Seaton Carew and on the Headland, where food dropped on the ground attracts birds.

The launch of the campaign coincides with the school summer holidays, and it also comes as the town’s carnival, which is set to attract thousands of visitors, gets into full swing on the Headland.

Councillor Dave Hunter, chairman of the council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee, said: “Food is often deliberately given to birds by people eating outdoors on the seafront at Seaton Carew, the Headland and other areas.

“Anecdotal evidence suggests some people see this as an acceptable alternative to placing their waste food in litter bins.”