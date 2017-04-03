Police amnesty aiming to slash knife crimes

People will be able to handover potentially dangerous knife during an amnesty aimed at cutting crime.

Following last year’s successful campaign where 106 knives and sharp objects were handed in, officers are urging people to surrender their knives for the latest national campaign which begins on Tuesday, May 2 to Monday, May 8.

In 2016, police in Cleveland received hundreds of reports where a knife or sharp implement was used, including 381 where people were injured when they were assaulted, there were eight attempted murders, 39 threats to kill, 96 robberies and 489 vehicles were damaged.

Under the name Operation Sceptre, officers will be actively encouraging people to surrender their knives or sharp objects without fear of prosecution.

Those with objects to surrender can put them in the knife bins available at the four main police stations at Hartlepool, Stockton, Middlesbrough and Kirkleatham between 8am and 8pm.

Sergeant Vince Wood said: “Knives and sharp objects can be deadly if weapons are in the wrong hands and this campaign is an excellent way to encourage people to surrender their bladed or offensive weapons anonymously.

“The aim of this campaign is to reduce the opportunity of violent crime taking place, to keep our communities safe and keep people from harm.

“Last year’s amnesty was extremely successful and this year we would like more people to hand in their sharp objects and knives safely in the designated knife bins.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland, Barry Coppinger, added: “I’ve always supported this campaign and firmly believe that our communities will be much safer if people take the opportunity to surrender their knives and sharp objects to keep them off our streets.”

Once items are surrendered they will be safely disposed of. If you have information about knife crime contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.