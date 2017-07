Police have appealed for help after an attempted bag snatch in Peterlee

An attempt was made to steal an elderly woman’s handbag in the car park of the town's Asda store around 8pm on Friday.

Police believe a number of people were around at the time of the incident, including some who went to the woman's aid.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact PC 2730 Usher of Peterlee CID using the police’s non-emergency number 101.