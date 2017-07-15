Police appeal after attempted handbag snatch in supermarket car park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a person tried to steal an elderly woman's handbag.

The woman was in the car park of Asda in Peterlee on Friday when the attempted theft took place.

The incident occurred sometime around 8pm on the upper level of the car park.

It is not yet known if the offender was a man or woman.

Police in Peterlee believe a number of people were around at the time of the incident, including those who assisted the elderly woman.

Officers are appealing for those people who assisted the victim, and anyone else who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Those with information should contact Pc 2730 Usher of Peterlee CID using the police’s non-emergency number 101 and reference number DHM-14072017-0499.