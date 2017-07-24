Police appeal after cat shot in Blackhall

Have your say

A cat has been badly injured after being shot by what is believed to be an air rifle.

The incident happened some time on Saturday, July 22, in the Blackhall Rocks area.

The injury to the cat is significant and will cost in excess of £1,000 in veterinary fees to treat.

The owners of the cat, called Maisy, are appalled that their family pet has been targeted in such a thoughtless and callous way.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime number CRI00068222.