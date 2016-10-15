Police appeal after elderly woman is found dead in street in the early hours

Police are appealing for information following the unexplained death of an elderly woman in a street.

Officers arrived at the scene in Low Grange Avenue, Billingham, after being alerted by a member of the public at 4.45am this morning

However, despite their best efforts, she could not be revived.

The death is being treated as unexplained and officers are on scene at Low Grange Avenue, near to Cranswick Close, trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding the death.

There is a cordon in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101.