Police appeal after Hartlepool boy, 12, goes missing

A boy from Hartlepool has been declared missing.
Jack Kearns, 12, was last seen on Sunday afternoon and is believed to be in the Hartlepool area.
Cleveland Police officers are asking people to call 101 if he is seen.
