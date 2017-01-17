Police appeal after Hartlepool cyclist injured in hit and run

Police are appealing for information after cyclist was hit by a car which failed to stop in Hartlepool.

The incident took place on Stockton Road at the junction of Cornwall Street at 7.40pm on Thursday January 12.

As a result of the collison the cyclist, a 55-year-old man, was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees with an injury to his ankle.

The vehicle - which was possibly a people carrier - failed to stop at the scene.

Officers would like the driver of this vehicle to come forward as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have information regarding the identity of the vehicle or the driver, is asked to contact PC John Main on the non-emergency number 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111.