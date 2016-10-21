Police appeal after man injured in hit and run

Police are appealing for information on a hit-and-run driver who left a man injured in a collision.

Cleveland Police are appealing for the driver of a vehicle to come forward following a collision in Hart Lane in Hartlepool.

The collision occurred at around 6.30pm on Friday, October 14.

The 54-year-old male pedestrian sustained grazing to his back and an injury to his leg and he was treated at the scene by paramedics, but did not go to hospital.

Police say the driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene and officers are appealing for the motorist to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the collision or the identity of the vehicle is asked to contact PC Amanda Stokes, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 188682.