Police appeal after motorcyclist breaks leg in Hartlepool traffic smash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a traffic smash in which a motorcyclist was left with a broken leg.

The collision happened at around 6.10am on Thursday in Stockton Road at the roundabout junction with Owton Manor Lane and near to the Owton Lodge pub.

The 25-year-old male rider of the motorcycle suffered a broken leg and was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with information is asked to contact PC Carlo Orsi on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 163563.