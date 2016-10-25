Police appeal after yobs target vehicles at Hartlepool crossings

A van’s windscreen was broken when it was targeted by yobs outside a Hartlepool park.

The damage was caused in the first of two incidents in Park Avenue, close to the entrance to Ward Jackson Park, on Monday afternoon.

The toilets in Ward Jackson Park.

Police say Monday’s attacks are the latest in a series in the town recently - now they have appealed for help in tracking down those responsible and urged parents to warn their children about the possible serious consequences of anti-social behaviour.

Objects were thrown at the white Ford Transit van while it was stopped at the crossing outside the Ward Jackson Park gates around 4.45pm on Monday.

The van’s windscreen was cracked and there was damage was also caused to the passenger door panels.

A group of male youths on pedal cycles rode off towards Elwick Road and although officers conducted an area search, they were unable to locate the people responsible.

Parents and carers are being asked to check what their children are doing and to remind them that criminal damage and antisocial behaviour will be investigated by police. Cleveland Police statement

One was wearing a Newcastle United football shirt and two others were wearing Middlesbrough FC shirts.

Later that evening, at around 8.50pm, youths on pedal bikes were reported to be throwing eggs at a car on the same crossing.

It is believed they were hiding in toilets near the park entrance. This time there was no damage caused to the car.

Officers did speak to a group of youths, who were not found to have any items on them, and they were given words of advice.

Similar events have also been reported in the Throston area of the town recently and police would like anyone with information on the people responsible to phone the non-emergency number 101 with details.

Parents and carers are being asked to check what their children are doing and to remind them that criminal damage and antisocial behaviour will be investigated by police.