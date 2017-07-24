Police appeal for dashcam footage after two cyclists injured in crash

Police have launched an appeal for dashcam footage two cyclists were injured in a crash on the A689.

The collision happened at the Butterwick junction, near Stockton, about 8pm on Thursday, July 20, involving a black Ford Fiesta travelling west on the A689 and three cyclists travelling east.

One cyclist was seriously injured and remains in hospital, while another was also injured and taken to hospital, but later discharged.

The third cyclist was not involved.

Durham Constabulary would like to speak to anybody who may have seen either the Ford Fiesta or the cyclists at or around the time of the collision.

Anybody who possesses dashcam footage of the road and weather conditions are also requested to get in touch.

Anybody with information should contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 0191 375 2159, or Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 450 of July 20.