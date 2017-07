Cleveland Police are appealing for information to held find a 'vulnerable' Hartlepool teenager.

Hannah Wood, 18, from Seaton Carew in Hartlepool was last seen at 9pm last night, Saturday, July 1.

She is described as being white, 5’8” tall, with brown hair and wearing black glasses with gold on the arms.

Hannah was last seen wearing a black and white football top, black trousers and pink Adidas trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.