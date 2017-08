Have your say

Police in Peterlee are appealing for help to trace a missing man.

James Wilson, 33, from Blackhall Colliery, has been missing since July 31.

He has a speech impediment (lisp) and is 5ft 10ins tall. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and grey jogging bottoms.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Durham Police on 101 quoting incident number 470 of July 31.