Police appeal for help to trace two sex offenders who have escaped prison

Police are hunting two sex offenders who have escaped from prison.

The pair, Christopher Addison and Scott Noon, both absconded from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire at around 5.45pm yesterday.

Scott Noon

Addison, 37, is known to have links to the Teesside area and Cleveland Police has circulated an appeal for information about him on behalf of Avon and Somerset Police.

Both men are serving indeterminate sentences – Addison for a sexual assault and Noon for rape and GBH.

Addison is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of thin build, clean shaven with brown hair and brown eyes. He has “MAM” tattooed on his right upper arm.

Noon is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair, a moustache and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees either man is asked to call 999 and provide the call handler with the reference 5217172019.

If you has any information as to their whereabouts, the should call the non-emergency number 101 and quote the same reference.