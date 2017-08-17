Police appeal for witnesses after firearms incident in Billingham

Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of a firearms incident in Billingam last night.

Officers were called to Hylton Road in Billingham at around 10.40pm on Wednesday after receiving reports that a firearm had been discharged towards an unoccupied address.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

Officers are at an early stage with the investigation and are appealing for any witnesses to contact Cleveland Police Major Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.