Police appeal for witnesses after North East man dies in three vehicle crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed in a North East car crash.

The incident took place about 3pm on Friday, November 2, when a van, a VW Golf and an Isuzu pick up crashed on the A696 north of Ponteland.

Emergency services were at the scene, but the driver of the Golf, a man from Newcastle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries

The road was closed for around four hours to allow officers to deal with the incident and diversions were put in place.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting reference 639 02/12/16.