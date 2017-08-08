Police appeal for witnesses to Hartlepool crash where driver fled the scene

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident where a car collided with several vehicles.

The collision happened at around 9am on Monday, August 7, at Wynyard Road shops near to Catcote Road.

A black Vauxhall Corsa collided with a number of parked vehicles.

The 34-year-old female driver of the vehicle left the scene, however, she was later located and taken to hospital suffering from a broken collarbone.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst under the influence of drugs.

Any witnesses or members of the public who approached the scene at the time of the incident are asked to contact PC Craig Wren from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number on 101, quoting event number 140561.