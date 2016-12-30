Police appeal launched after motorbike passenger injured in A19 crash

A police investigation has been launched following a crash on the A19 that left a woman injured.

Cleveland Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision on the A19 near to Hartlepool at 10.45am on Friday, which left a 26-year- old woman with a broken wrist.

Officers say a Vauxhall Astra and the Suzuki Bandit motorcycle collided while travelling southbound on the A19 near to Ron Perry’s service station.

Both the 48-year-old woman driving the Astra and the 30-year-old man riding the motorbike were unhurt in the collision.

A 26-year-old woman who was riding pillion on the Suzuki Bandit was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton with a broken left wrist and cuts to her body.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency 101 number.