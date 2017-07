Police say there are concerns for a man who is missing from home.

Samuel Wilson, aged 36, is believed to be using a Peugeot boxer motorhome registration number EO51 HCZ.

It is thought he sleeping in this vehicle using local car parks and beauty spots.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on the non-emergency 101 line quoting reference DHM-12072017-0250.