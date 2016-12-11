Police appeal to help find missing woman

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a missing Gateshead woman.

Sandra Oni, 22, was last seen at an address in Derwentwater Road, Dunston, but went missing overnight last night and has not been seen since.

Officers have been carrying out inquiries to try to locate Sandra, but they are now growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She is about 5ft1in, slim, with black hair, although it is believed she could be wearing a blonde wig.

Sandra, or anyone who sees her or may know her whereabouts, should contact police on 101 quoting reference 341 10/11/16.