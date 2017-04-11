Police appeal to trace Hartlepool man in connection with assault and drug offences

Police officers are repeating their appeal to the public for their assistance in tracing a Hartlepool man.

Adrian Craigs, aged 32, is wanted in connection with an assault, possession of a class B drug and breach of a restraining order.

Cleveland Police launched an appeal earlier this month to locate Craigs.

He is believed to be still in the Hartlepool area and police are urging anyone with information regarding his whereabouts not to approach him but to contact Cleveland Police on 101.

To pass information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

