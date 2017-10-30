Police appeal to trace missing Hartlepool man

Police are appealing for help to trace a man missing from Hartlepool.
Ryan Bell, 24, was last seen on Wednesday, October 25, in the Hartlepool area.
He is described as a white male, 6ft tall, with red hair and beard and blue eyes.
He was wearing black jeans, a navy Jack Wills hoody and black trainers.
Anyone who may have seen Ryan or anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.
