Police appeal to trace missing Hartlepool man

Police are appealing for help to trace a man missing from Hartlepool.

Ryan Bell, 24, was last seen on Wednesday, October 25, in the Hartlepool area.

He is described as a white male, 6ft tall, with red hair and beard and blue eyes.

He was wearing black jeans, a navy Jack Wills hoody and black trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Ryan or anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.