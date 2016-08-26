Police confirm body found in woods is missing woman Pat Kettlewell

A body discovered in a woodland has been confirmed as a woman who disappeared almost a week ago.
Pat Kettlewell was reported missing last Saturday from Lingdale near Guisborough
The body was found during a search by police and Mountain Rescue colleagues on the morning of Tuesday.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "Our thoughts are with Pat’s family at this difficult time."
