Police confirm body found in woods is missing woman Pat Kettlewell

A body discovered in a woodland has been confirmed as a woman who disappeared almost a week ago.

Pat Kettlewell was reported missing last Saturday from Lingdale near Guisborough

The body was found during a search by police and Mountain Rescue colleagues on the morning of Tuesday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "Our thoughts are with Pat’s family at this difficult time."

