Police divers comb marina as search for missing man continues

Police divers have joined the search for a man who went missing in the Marina area of Hartlepool on Thursday night.

Officers say they are ‘urgently’ searching for Andrew Roy, 51, who was last seen after a night out in the town.

Police Marine Unit search Hartlepool Marina for missing man.

Emergency crews, including firefighters and the Hartlepool RNLI, who have been searching for him, are now joined by specialist police divers.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police, said: "We are increasingly concerned for the welfare of 51-year-old Andrew Roy.

"Further inquiries have revealed Andrew, who is from Cornwall but currently working in Hartlepool, was captured on CCTV cameras at around 11.15pm on Thursday night in the Hartlepool marina area near Portals Place, however, he did not show up for work on Friday.

"Cleveland Police officers, with help from the Harbour Police, the RNLI, the Coastguard and the Fire Brigade, have been searching the area but have not managed to locate Andrew. His family is being kept updated and supported as our search continues.

Andrew Roy

"We would appeal again to anyone who may have seen Andrew in the marina area late on Thursday night to get in touch. Andrew is a white male, with short dark hair, blue eyes and he was wearing a black donkey jacket and blue jeans.

"Similarly we would ask anyone who visits the Marina, perhaps to a boat moored there, to think carefully if they have seen anyone matching his description and to get in touch.

"We would also ask businesses and boat owners to look through any CCTV they have, to see if it has captured anything which could help our inquiries."

Sgt Dave Lester said: “Asking our colleagues from Northumbria’s specialist marine unit to help today was a logical next step in our search efforts because CCTV footage shows Andrew around the marina late on Thursday night.

“We are, however, following other lines of inquiry as well and our main concern is to find him safe and well.

“We are working with Andrew’s home force, Devon and Cornwall Police, to keep his family informed and they’re being supported by officers at what must be an incredibly stressful and difficult time.

“Our thoughts are with them and once again I’d ask anyone who has seen Andrew to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number while we continue to search for him.”