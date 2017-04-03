Police force set to appear on BBC TV show about missing people

A police force is set to appear on a TV show about missing people next week.

Durham Constabulary officers will feature on the new series of BBC One show Reported Missing, with the first episode to air on Wednesday, April 12.

The three-part series follows police as they try to get missing people back to their loved ones.

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: "It's a part of policing that is not crime and people often don't see.

"However, it involves a lot of physical and emotional resource from police and partners.

"The first episode is on Wednesday, April 12 at 9pm on BBC One.

"We think the issue of missing people is an important one which needs highlighting.

"Please ask family and friends to tune in."