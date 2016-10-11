Police found stash of drugs during raid on man’s home

A drug user who claimed his stash of cannabis was for his own use has been convicted of having it to sell.

Terrence Thompson had 15 wraps of cannabis and some amphetamine when his house was raided by police, Teesside Crown Court heard.

“The officers conducted a drugs search of the premises,” prosecutor Jenny Haigh, told a jury.

“Behind a mock beam next to a staircase they found a snap bag with 15 smaller bags of cannabis inside it.

“Each bag contained what we say is a £10 street deal.

“In the kitchen, in plain sight on a bench, was two small tubs which were found to contain amphetamine which has a street value of £247.

“Also found was a number of mobile phones, although it is fair to say there was nothing on the phones to indicate dealing.”

The court heard Thompson admitted the drugs belonged to him, but claimed they were for his own use.

He said he bought the cannabis in bulk and divided it into daily portions.

Ms Haigh added: “Mr Thompson is on benefits of about £70 a week.

“We calculate he is spending about the same amount on drugs.

“It is nonsense to suggest he can afford to spend all his benefits on drugs because he has other bills to pay.

“We say he must have been selling some of the drugs, if only to fund his own habit.”

Thompson told the jury he earned extra money by buying and selling mobile phones.

Thompson, 47, of Kendal Road, Hartlepool, admitted possession of cannabis and amphetamine on December 22 last year.

He denied possessing the same drugs with intent to supply them.

The jury convicted him of possessing the cannabis with intent to supply it, but Thompson was found not guilty of possessing the amphetamine with intent to supply it.

The court heard Thompson has previous convictions for possession of drugs.

Judge Howard Crowson ordered a pre-sentence report from the probation service.

The judge told Thompson: “It is in your interests to cooperate in the preparation of the report because you are on the cusp of going to custody.”

Thompson was bailed to return to court to be dealt with on October 25.