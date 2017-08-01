Police hunt thief who stole £20,000 worth of watches from Metrocentre shop

Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to after the theft of watches worth £20,000.

At around 7.50pm on Thursday, July 21, three Brietling watches were stolen from the Beaverbrooks store in the Metrocentre, in Gateshead.

Enquiries to identify the person responsible are ongoing but police are now appealing for help from the public.

Officers have released an image of a man they want to speak to about the theft.

He was in the area at the time and officers say he may be able to assist the investigation.

The man, or anyone who knows his identity, should contact police on 101 quoting log 278 21/07/17, email 8309@northumbria.pnn.police.uk or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.