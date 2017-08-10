Police Interceptors is back!

Police Interceptors will return to TV screens across the country featuring officers from Cleveland and Durham as filming began on another two series’ of the show on Tuesday.

The Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit have featured in three series of the Channel 5 show previously, and will feature in another two which are due to air in early 2018.

Camera operatives from Raw Cut TV will follow the officers within the unit as they respond to incidents and tackle those breaking the law.

Inspector Phil Grieve, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “Having been featured in three series’ of the show previously, a lot of the work carried out by the team has already been seen by the public and it was received really well and was popular with fans of all ages.

“We are again taking the opportunity to highlight the work of the unit and we hope that it will be just as popular this time around.

"Our officers will be out dealing with incidents including collisions, intoxicated drivers, armed suspects uninsured vehicles with cameras on scene to capture the action.

“There will be some new faces as well as some familiar ones. Members of the public will see how hard the team works in keeping them safe and it will continue to be educational as well as entertaining.”