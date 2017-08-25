Police interceptors make arrest after pursuit through Hartlepool

Traffic officers have made an arrest after a pursuit ended when a stinger was used to bring a car to a stop.

During their patrols over night, members of Durham and Cleveland Road Policing Unit spotted a stolen vehicle - a navy Peugeot estate - in the Seal Sands area.

It led to a pursuit into Hartlepool involving their grey BMW, coming to an end after the vehicle left the carriageway at a junction on Brenda Road.

A spokesman for the team said: "After initially stopping and then driving off as he was approached, the driver fled along Tees Road where he was met with the hedgehogs revenge, the stinger.

"With all four tyres punctured the vehicle slid to a stop, colliding with the Brenda Road sign at the junction.

"Driver arrested as he attempted to flee, detained by one of our interceptors straight out of the new grey lady."

Anyone who can help with inquiries can call 101.