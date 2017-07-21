Police investigate after report of missing 5-year-old in Redcar

An urgent police appeal was launched today to find a 5-year-old girl who was reportedly walking along the Coast Road in Redcar.

Officers received a report from the member of the public to say that a young girl was seen on the sea side of the road, close to the Stray Café, walking in the direction of Redcar.

She was described as white with brown shoulder-length hair and was wearing a blue fleece.

Other members of the public described seeing a woman frantically looking for her daughter.



Police in Redcar have carried out thorough investigations and searches however they have now scaled back these investigations, pending any new information coming to light.

There have been no reports of missing children in the Redcar area or any other calls relating to a missing girl.