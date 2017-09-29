Police investigation launched into double rape allegation in Hartlepool

A police probe has been launched into a double rape allegation.

Cleveland Police received a report that a teenage girl and a woman had been raped at the Windmill, in Dalton Piercy, on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

The Windmill Hotel at the junction of the A19 and Dalton Piercey. Picture by FRANK REID

It is alleged the two females were attacked between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Two men, aged 36 and 37, have been arrested on suspicion of rape and released while inquiries are ongoing.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said: “Police have received two allegations of rape on a girl and a woman, which are reported to have taken place at The Windmill in Dalton Piercy, Hartlepool, overnight on Tuesday, September 26 into Wednesday, September 27.

“Two men aged 36 and 37 have been arrested on suspicion of rape and released under investigation whilst inquiries continue.”