Police issue dispersal order to tackle antisocial behaviour at Hartlepool Marina

Police have issued a dispersal order to tackle a group of youths causing a nuisance around the Hartlepool Marina.

The order covers the Lanyard, Victoria Terrace and Maritime Avenue at the Marina and will remain in place for 48 hours as Cleveland Police take action against the offenders.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: "Recently, business premises around The Highlight Marina in Hartlepool have been suffering from large-scale antisocial behaviour with groups of up to 50 youths gathering each night.

"The youths are engaging in criminal damage, use of foul language and intimidating behaviour towards staff and the public.

"Images of the offenders have been obtained and Police will be taking positive action against the offenders.

"A dispersal order has been issued around the area and will remain in place for 48 hours."