Police have issued an urgent appeal to trace a missing teenager from Middlesbrough.

Jessica Ellis, 14, who is described as 'extremely vulnerable', left her home in Marton, at 2.50pm today.

She is white, 5’3” tall, of slim build and with long dark hair and glasses.

Jessica was wearing black jeans, a checked red and black shirt and black canvas shoes.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact Cleveland Police as a matter of urgency on the 101 number.