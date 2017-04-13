Police issue warning to speeding drivers

Police are warning drivers that they are at increased risk of causing an accident if they don't reduce their speed.

The message 'increase your speed, increase your chance of a collision' comes from Cleveland and Durham Police who believe the fine weather means drivers are at increased risk of a crash than at any other time of the year.

The force has launched a week long campaign to combat excess speed, coordinated by the European Traffic Police Network (TISPOL), which will see officers conduct high profile and static speed checks across both force areas from Easter Monday, April 17, until Sunday, April 23.

In the five years between 2012 to 2016 throughout Cleveland and Durham there were 916 collisions involving excessive or illegal speed.

Of these, the highest proportion, 454, (50%) of these occurred in ‘daylight’ and ‘fine’ weather.

Travelling at even just a few miles over the speed limit can be deadly, for example, driving at 35mph as opposed to 30mph can mean that a vehicle can take a further six metres to come to a stop.

Inspector Jon Curtis, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “Speed limits are put in place for a reason; to protect pedestrians, cyclists, drivers and other road users.

"Speeding remains one of the four main factors in serious or fatal collisions.

“The lighter nights and improving weather conditions will mean that children will be out playing later into the evening, which makes it even more pertinent that people keep a close eye on their speed and stick to the limits.”

“With summer upon us please do not put yourself at risk by driving at an inappropriate speed, we have figures to suggest that road users are more at risk in the hours of daylight when the weather is fine – the opposite of what most people believe.”