Police launch appeal after attempted robbery in Hartlepool

Police are appealing for information following an attempted robbery during which a man was hit with a metal pole in Hartlepool.

The incident happened at around 6am on Monday, April 3, on Stockton Road.

The 58-year-old victim, who was travelling on a pedal cycle, was approached at traffic lights on the roundabout by two men who came from the direction of Burn Valley Gardens.

The two men threatened him and attempted to hit the victim with the pole, which hit his backpack.

The victim was able to make off from the scene on his pedal cycle.

One of the suspects is described as white, aged in his late twenties to early thirties, around 5ft 10” tall, of proportionate build.

His face was covered and he was wearing knee-length dark green shorts and a dark coloured baseball cap.

The second suspect is described as white, similar age and height to the first suspect and he was wearing dark clothing and a black backpack.

Detective sergeant Mark Haworth, from Hartlepool Volume Crime Team, said: “It is important that we find the two offenders and that anyone who may have information regarding those responsible or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective sergeant Haworth on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.