Police name man found dead in alleyway

A man who was found dead in an alleyway has been named as Andrew Hatton.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the 39-year-old's death, after his body was found in an alleyway between Peel Street and Palmer Street at around 9.15am on Thursday, February 2.

The death is being treated as ‘unexplained’ and a post-mortem examination did not determine a cause of death. Further tests are being carried out.



Temporary detective sergeant Rachel Taylor, from Cleveland Police major crime team, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen Andrew in the 48 hours prior to his body being located in the alleyway on the morning of Thursday, February 2.

"Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact police on 101.”

Andrew from Middlesbrough, was described by his wife, Sharon, as a “loving father of five, granddad, son and brother.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call: 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111.