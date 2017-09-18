Police officer deliberately driven at by off-road biker

A police officer dealing with a road incident was deliberately ridden at by an off-road motorbike rider.

The officer was attempting to direct traffic in relation to the unrelated incident when the rider failed to stop and sped towards them.

Thankfully, the officer managed to jump out of the way and was not injured.

Sedgefield Police tweeted: "Whilst dealing with a road related incident today, one of our officers was driven at by the rider of an off road bike.

"The rider failed to stop for police when given a traffic direction and proceeded to drive towards the officer.

"The officer did manage to get out of the way in time, however this is a serious incident with the rider showing no regard for anyone who was assisting with the incident today (police and members of the public who had kindly stopped to help).

"Can you help us in locating the bike? Off road motor bike, no registration plates, orange mud flaps............extremely noisy!

"The bike was driven up Horse Close lane from the direction of Trimdon Village towards Trimdon Station. It was further reported for causing anti social behaviour a short while after.

"If you have ANY information as to who the owner or rider of the bike is, please contact us on 101 in confidence. Likewise, if you know where the vehicle is stored please call us on 101. When dealing with one road related incident, we do not expect to be driven at and a further incident potentially caused. #opendurance"