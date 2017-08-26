Police officer launches charity fund within hours of his cancer diagnosis

A Peterlee police officer has launched a charity campaign in the wake of the devastating news he has cancer.

Pc Simon Cutter, who has been based in the town for four years as a response officer and was part of Durham Constabulary’s specials before that, has been told he has a form of the disease called soft tissue sarcoma.

The day after he was told of his diagnosis, the 26-year-old set up Facebook and Instagram pages to document his journey, which he is calling Simon and the Sarcoma, and a Gofundme page to raise money for the Sarcoma Charity.

Simon, husband to Emily and father to one-year-old Phoebe, said: “If you can take something good from a bad situation, then it’s not a bad situation anymore.

“I’ve spoken to so many people who had never heard of the Sarcoma Charity, but now they now all about it – and we’ve raised more than £3,000 for them.

“How can that be a bad situation?”

The initial goal of £1,000 was exceeded within three hours.

To raise further funds, Simon plans to undertake tasks and challenges once he is fit and well, and is calling for his supporters to put forward their ideas for what those tasks should be.

He said: “I’m up for anything.

“The support I’ve had so far has been unbelievable, and I want to keep this momentum going, so that we can turn this really bad situation into a really, really good one.”

Simon will be sharing his experiences online, and you can keep track of it all via his social media pages.

To support Simon’s campaign, people can visit his Gofundme page at gofundme.com/simonandthesarcoma.