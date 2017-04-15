Police plea after motorcyclist suffers head injury in Hartlepool crash

A motorcyclist suffered a head injury after crashing while following a second biker.

The 42-year-old rider was injured when his Yamaha motorcycle left a section of road known as Devil’s Elbow in Elwick Road, Elwick Village, near Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police say the collision took place at around 4.15pm on Thursday on a right hand bend as the motorcyclist was following his friend who was riding another motorbike.

The man, described as coming from County Durham, suffered a head injury and was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where he was kept in for observation.

Anyone who saw the two riders before the incident is asked to contact Acting Sgt Andy Lawson, of Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, via the 101 number. Please quote event 63612.