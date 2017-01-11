Police probe into 21 thefts

People are being urged to lock up their vehicles after police have been alerted to a string of thefts.

Police are making an appeal to motorists in Hartlepool to ensure that their vehicles are locked following the thefts across the town.

Investigators at Cleveland Police say that so far this month, 21 vehicles have been broken in to, 17 of which had been left insecure.

The incidents have happened across the West Park, Bishop Cuthbert, Throston and Seaton Carew areas of Hartlepool.

One vehicle in the Bishop Cuthbert was stolen using the spare key, which had been left inside the Volkswagen Tiguan.

Items including cash, wallets, bank cards, groceries, perfume, watches, sunglasses, e-cigarettes, satellite navigation systems and hairdressing equipment have all been stolen by the thieves.

Detective Inspector Chris Barker, from Hartlepool Volume Crime Team, called for people not to give thieves the opportunity.

He said: “Opportunist thieves will always seize a chance to steal and leaving a vehicle open makes it easier for them to take people’s belongings.

“I would advise people to ensure that their vehicles are locked, even when pressing the central locking button, as criminals will go along a street trying door handles to find one that is open.”

Inquiries are ongoing in relation to the thefts and anyone with information is asked to contact Hartlepool Volume Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.