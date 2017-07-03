Police probe thefts from 10 vehicles in just one night in Hartlepool

Police are probing thieves who broke into 10 vehicles in Hartlepool in just one night.

The thefts all took place between midnight and 4am on Saturday , June 24, in Trentbrooke Avenue, Greta Avenue, Station Lane, Robinson Close, Lawson Road, Ashgrove Avenue, Haswell Avenue, Dumfries Road and Oban Avenue.

Detectives are investigating the thefts - most of which were from works vehicles from which power tools were stolen.

A black Volkswagen Bora was later recovered in the Dallas Road area along with some of the suspected stolen tools.

Police are linking the incidents and would appeal to anyone who may have information or anyone who may have seen the black Volkswagen Bora in the area on the morning in question, to contact Temporary Detective Sergeant Simon Clark from Hartlepool Volume Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.