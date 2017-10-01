Police probe 'unexplained' death of man in Seaton Carew

Police are investigating the sudden death of a man in Seaton Carew.

Officers were called to a house on Lawson Road around 12.40pm on Saturday following the death of the 49-year-old.

Police are treating the death as unexplained pending further tests.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to the sudden death of a man at an address on Lawson Road in Seaton Carew at around 12.40pm yesterday, Saturday, September 30.

"The death of the 49-year-old man is currently being treated as unexplained.

"Tests are being carried out to determine the cause of his death."