Police probe 'unexplained' death of man in Seaton Carew

Police are investigating the sudden death of a man in Seaton Carew.
Officers were called to a house on Lawson Road around 12.40pm on Saturday following the death of the 49-year-old.
Police are treating the death as unexplained pending further tests.
A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to the sudden death of a man at an address on Lawson Road in Seaton Carew at around 12.40pm yesterday, Saturday, September 30.
"The death of the 49-year-old man is currently being treated as unexplained.
"Tests are being carried out to determine the cause of his death."
