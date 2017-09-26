Police quash rumours of major incident at Hartlepool power station

Cleveland Police say there has been no major incident at Hartlepool Power Station.

A spokesman for the force, said: "Contrary to social media reports and comments that are circulating, there has not been a major incident at Hartlepool Nuclear Power Station.

"We haven’t had anything reported to us of this nature, and having spoken with EDF Energy press team they have confirmed it was a planned training exercise that takes place every few months, hence the activity at the station itself."