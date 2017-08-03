Police raid uncovers haul of suspected heroin on Hartlepool industrial estate

Have your say

Police have recovered suspected class A drugs at a unit on an industrial estate in Hartlepool.

Officers from the Community Drugs Enforcement Team carried out a warrant at an address on Tofts Road West and recovered more than £4,000 worth of suspected

heroin on Wednesday morning.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The man has been released under investigation.

Pc Brendan Lowes, from the Community Drugs Enforcement Team, said: “Drugs activity will not be tolerated in Cleveland. I would like to thank the local community for coming forward with information and I would continue to encourage anyone with information regarding suspected drugs activity in their area to contact police.”

Anyone with information on drugs activity in their area is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101.