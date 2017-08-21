Police renew appeal to find missing Hartlepool man

Have your say

Police are still appealing for information to help find missing Hartlepool man Jonathan Graham.

The 31-year-old was last seen in the Church Street area of the town at week but did not return home.

Police are concerned for his welfare.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "We are still seeking to trace 31- year- old Hartlepool man Jonathan Graham.

"He was last seen in the Church Street area of the town and was wearing a red polo shirt and blue jeans.

"He has not returned home and police are concerned for his welfare."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number.