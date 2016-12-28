Police reunite burglary victim with her jewellery after it's found in Billingham house

Woman is reunited with her stolen rings, including her late mother's wedding band, after police search a house.

Elaine Simpson is delighted to have her rings back after they were stolen from her Stockton home earlier this month.

Officers searching a property on Devon Crescent in Billingham discovered nine gold rings, which had been stolen during the burgklary.

The suspected stolen rings were recovered and, after analysing recent burglaries in the area, they were able to be traced back to their original owner.

One of the rings was a wedding ring belonging to Ms Simpson's mother, who had sadly passed away.

Ms Simpson, the owner of the jewellery, said: “I am over the moon to have the wedding ring back. It means a lot as my mam died when I was 19 and it’s the only

thing I had of hers.”

Detective Constable Tony Snow, from Cleveland Police’s Community Drugs Enforcement Team, said: “It has been great to be able to reunite a victim of crime with jewellery of high sentimental value to her, especially at this time of year. I hope that this brings her some comfort after having to go through the harrowing ordeal of a burglary.”

Officers searching the address also discovered suspected heroin worth around £35,000 and cash totalling £10,000.

A 31-year- old man has been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and possession of criminal property.

He has been remanded in custody until a court appearance in the new year.