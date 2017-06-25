Police rule out terror attack after car hits pedestrians in North East street

Six people, including three chidren. have been taken to hospital after a car ran into pedestrians in a North East street.

But police say they are treating the incident as a road accident and not a terrorist incident.

Emergency services have been called to Westgate Community College in Westgate Road, Newcastle.

A police statement said: "On Sunday June 25, at approx 9.14am Northumbria Police received reports that a vehicle had collided with pedestrians outside of Westgate Sports Centre, Newcastle upon Tyne.

"Police enquiries are on-going to establish exactly what happened but, at this time, it is not believed to be a terror incident.

"Emergencies services are currently at the scene and five casualties have been confirmed.

"Police have arrested a 42 -year-old woman who is currently in police custody.

"Any witnesses or anyone with any information please contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference number 277 25/06/17."

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received the first 999 call at 9.15am, to a report of a car that has mounted the lavement.

"We have taken six people - three children and three adults - to the RVI.

"We had a number of resources at the scene, including six ambulance crews, two rapid response paramedics, the air ambulance, three senior officers, four hazardous area response team crew and two paramedic trauma cars."