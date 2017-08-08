Police seize more than £1million in drugs

Cleveland Police seized more than £1million worth of drugs during the first half of the year.

The haul included cannabis plants in Hartlepool.

Between the beginning of January and end of June 2017, Cleveland Police Community Drugs Enforcement Team, with support from neighbourhood officers across Cleveland, recovered amphetamine, cannabis resin, cocaine and heroin and 1761 cannabis plants, worth around £1,284,000 in street value.

In February, officers recovered 90 cannabis plants at addresses in raids on Cobden Street and Caithness Road in Hartlepool.

Four men aged 37, 33, 53 and 16 along with a 33-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis.

Other successful drugs recoveries throughout the year include, £10,000 worth of suspected class A and B drugs along with cash and suspected stolen power tools from three addresses on Grove Street in Stockton.

In June, two unconnected cannabis farms were found in neighbouring properties on Lansdowne Road in Middlesbrough and a further cannabis farm was discovered in Grangetown.

In July officers recovered suspected heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis, a large amount of cash and weapons in raids across Stockton and in South Bank police recovered more than £12,000 worth of suspected amphetamine and cannabis.

Inspector Tony Cross, from Cleveland Police’s Community Drugs Enforcement Team, said: “Seizing drugs from criminals takes them off the streets of Cleveland and prevents harm. This success is down to the help and support that we get from the people of Cleveland themselves, who come forward with information regarding drugs activity, alongside intelligence-led policing.

“I would continue to urge anyone with information to get in contact with us. These results show that we are taking action against those who deal drugs in the area and we will continue to do so.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland, Barry Coppinger, said: “Drugs and the associated antisocial behaviour can make the lives of local residents a misery.

"I hear of cases like these at the community meetings I attend and I am very pleased to be able to feedback on the good work that is being carried out right across Cleveland to tackle these problems. The dedication of the drugs team and officers across the Force in tackling drugs is very valued.”